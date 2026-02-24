Conor McGregor hints at frustration over UFC comeback

McGregor dropped one spot to number 13th in the official rankings. — AFP

Conor McGregor has claimed that he has been waiting for a contract from UFC for more than two weeks.

The Irishman has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in their trilogy.

McGregor is in contention for a place on the UFC White House Card, and Dana White, the CEO of the elite MMA promotion, has confirmed that matchmaking for June 14 is complete.

Conor last week claimed that he had verbally accepted a bout.

However, the Irishman has now, in a social media post, stated: "Day 15 of ‘I accept, send the contract'," suggesting he has not put pen to paper.

His frustration appears to be sparked by White’s words at a post-fight press conference last weekend, saying: “If it was done and he accepted, I would announce it.”

Conor McGregor's scheduled return at UFC 303 in 2024, set against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week, was ultimately cancelled due to a toe injury.

It looked increasingly unlikely that the Irishman would return to UFC after joining politics, as he is bidding for Ireland’s presidency.

However, after the US President Donald Trump announced a supercard at the White House, as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence, McGregor started to show his interest in the event.

Earlier this year, during a Roblox stream, McGregor revealed that following UFC’s deal with Paramount, he would need to sign a fresh deal, as his previous one was based on pay-per-view sales.