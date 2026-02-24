Sindh Government announces full schedule for Thar Rally 2026

Representatives of the Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh, discussing initiatives for the Thar Jeep Rally on February 24, 2026. — File

KARACHI: Preparations are underway for the upcoming Thar Jeep Rally, scheduled to take place from 26 to 29 March, with the event now set to include motorbike races, horse and camel races and a musical programme.

The Sindh government held a key meeting with the Motor Association to finalise arrangements for the rally.

The session was chaired by Secretary Sports Sindh, Munawar Ali Mahesar, and attended by Additional Secretary Asad Ishaq, Motor Association representatives Syed Zaheer Hussain Shah and Rehan Qureshi, as well as DSO Wash Deo Malhi and Section Officer Ali Dinu Gopang.

During the meeting, officials received a detailed briefing on the jeep rally, motorbike races and the horse and camel racing events.

“This year, the Thar Jeep Rally will be accompanied by motorbike races, horse and camel races and a musical event,” said Munawar Ali Mahesar.

The four-day event will commence with vehicle registration and technical inspections on 26 March. On 27 March, qualifying races for the Production and Professional classes will be held, followed by Production Class races on 28 March.

The Professional Class race and the closing ceremony will take place on 29 March, Mahesar added.

“The Thar Jeep Rally will promote tourism in the region and strengthen the local economy,” he said. Mahesar also emphasised that the Sindh government will continue organising major sporting events to engage the youth.

The event will feature special guests including Sports Minister Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr, while notable attendees will include Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Syed Zulfiqar Shah, Nadir Magsi and others.