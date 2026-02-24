India-Pakistan clash set as ICC reveals Women's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her Pakistani counterpart Fatima Sana walk past after the toss ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. - AFP

LONDON: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the full schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, featuring all 12 participating teams.

Hosts England will open the tournament against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on 12 June. The 10th edition of the competition will run from 12 June to 5 July, marking the largest field in the tournament’s history.

Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands secured the final four spots through the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier held in Nepal last month.

These teams now join defending champions New Zealand, hosts England – winners of the inaugural 2009 edition, 2016 champions West Indies, current ODI World Cup winners India, and six-time tournament winners Australia.

The opening matches will see Ireland face Scotland in an all-European clash at Old Trafford on 13 June, while England and Scotland will meet at Headingley on 20 June, marking the first time the two sides will encounter each other at an ICC event on English soil.

Ireland and Scotland are placed in Group B alongside England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies, while Group A features Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

The Dutch side will make their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup debut against Bangladesh, who went unbeaten in the qualifying tournament.

India and Pakistan will lock horns in what is expected to be one of the marquee clashes of the group stage at Edgbaston on 14 June.

ICC Chief Executive Officer Sanjog Gupta highlighted the significance of the recently released schedule for the upcoming tournament, emphasising the continued growth and global appeal of women's cricket.

He pointed out that the announcement marks a major step in the lead-up to one of the sport’s premier international events.

“The release of the schedule for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is an important milestone in the run-up to the global, premier sporting event," ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta said.

"This event is in continuation of ICC's sustained investment in women's Cricket - across expanded participation and high-performance pathways, event and production standards, tournament prize money, widened media distribution and commercial partnerships - towards the goal of commanding higher levels of attention, affiliation and stature with fans worldwide.

“The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India served as a force multiplier for the sport - breaking records, capturing imaginations and inspiring communities - and our ambition is to carry the momentum into the event in June-July."

The tournament will conclude with the final at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on 5 July, promising a month of thrilling action, landmark encounters, and memorable moments, including the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash.

