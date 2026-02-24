NBA: Vince Williams Jr. faces season-ending injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Caleb Love drives against Utah Jazz guard Vince Williams Jr. (right) during the first half at Delta Center on Feb 12, 2026. — Reuters

HOUSTON: Utah Jazz guard Vince Williams Jr. is feared to have suffered a severe ACL injury during Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets, potentially ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Williams is scheduled to undergo an MRI in Salt Lake City on Tuesday to determine the full extent of the damage.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy admitted that the injury does not look good, following the match.

The incident occurred early in the second quarter when Williams was driving down the court on a fast break and was hip-checked by Rockets forward Tari Eason.

As Williams attempted to regain his balance, his left knee bent awkwardly, causing him to fall out of bounds in front of the Jazz bench. He was helped off the court on crutches and into the locker room.

“That’s not basketball,” Hardy said, referencing the play that left Williams injured and resulted in a non-call by the officials.

After the game, Eason visited the Jazz locker room to check on Williams. “I’ve known Vince for a little bit, and he’s just a really good dude, hard-working dude,” Eason said.

“I didn’t intend on doing anything. My intentions are always just to play hard… I went to holler and check on him… just tell him that I apologise.”

Jazz rookie Keyonte George reflected on the moment, saying, “Obviously devastated for Vince… these plays, just running down the floor… just a freak accident.”

The Jazz and their fans now await the MRI results, fearing a long road to recovery for their promising guard.