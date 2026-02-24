Atlanta Falcons set to retain Kyle Pitts with franchise tag: reports

A collage of pictures of American professional football tight end for the Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts. — Instagram/ kylepittssr

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly set to use a franchise tag to keep tight end Kyle Pitts in Atlanta for the 2026 season, according to multiple sources on Monday.

Originally poised to hit free agency, the 25-year-old will now earn an estimated $16.5 million, reflecting the average of the top five salaries at his position.

While the franchise tag ensures Pitts remains with the Falcons for the upcoming season, both sides are reportedly eager to negotiate a long-term deal before 15 July, which would prevent him from playing under the tag.

Pitts, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has experienced an inconsistent career so far. He made an immediate impact as a rookie with a 1,000-yard season, but it was last year that he truly reasserted himself as one of the league’s top tight ends, recording 88 catches for 928 yards and a career-best five touchdowns.

The Falcons’ new coaching staff, led by Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, will look to make Pitts a central figure in their attack, pairing him with star wide receiver Drake London. The combination aims to give Atlanta a more dynamic and balanced offence heading into the season.

While the tag has yet to be officially confirmed, Pitts is the first player reported to be franchise-tagged this offseason. Rumours also suggest the Dallas Cowboys may place a tag on receiver George Pickens.

All NFL teams must make their franchise tag decisions by 3 March, signalling a busy period for roster and contract negotiations ahead of the 2026 campaign.