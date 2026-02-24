T20 World Cup 2026: Shahid Afridi excludes Shaheen from playing XI for England clash

An undated picture of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi (left) and former captain Shahid Afridi . — X/@SAfridiOfficial

KANDY: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has excluded left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi out of his predicted playing XI for the Super Eights clash against England in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Taking to social media platform X, Afridi expressed confidence in Pakistan’s ability to rise to the occasion and shared his preferred XI for the crucial encounter.

"Today is about coming together as one. It’s a crucial match against England, and success will come down to shared belief and absolute commitment. Best of luck to the boys, make the nation proud," Afridi wrote.

He added, "The XI I believe: Babar, Farhan, Saim, Salman, Fakhar, Usman, Fahim, Naseem, Abrar, Mirza, Tariq."

Today is about coming together as one. It’s a crucial match against England, and success will come down to shared belief and absolute commitment. Best of luck to the boys, make the nation proud! 🇵🇰



The XI I believe: Babar, Farhan, Saim, Salman, Fakhar, Usman, Fahim, Naseem,… — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 24, 2026

Historically, England and Pakistan have faced each other 31 times in T20 cricket. The Three Lions have won 21 encounters, while the Men in Green have emerged victorious on nine occasions. One match ended without a result.

In T20 World Cup history, the sides have met three times, with England winning all three games and Pakistan yet to register a victory.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s previous Super Eight match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The interruption came shortly after Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat. Continuous downpour for over two-and-a-half hours forced the match officials to call off the game, with both teams sharing a point.

The top two teams from each group in the Super Eights stage will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for 4 and 5 March.

Under the tournament’s ‘Fusion Formula,’ Pakistan will play all their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the first semi-final will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium, while the second semi-final is set for the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Likewise, the venue for the final on 8 March will be determined by Pakistan’s progression in the tournament.

Shahid Afridi's playing XI for England clash: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza and Usman Tariq.