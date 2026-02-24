Ruben Loftus-Cheek undergoes jaw surgery, faces spell on sidelines

An undated picture of AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. — Reuters

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery for a fractured jaw sustained during Sunday’s Serie A clash against Parma at the San Siro.

The England international suffered the injury following a heavy collision with Parma goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi in the early stages of the match. Loftus-Cheek was attempting to connect with a cross inside the penalty area around the 10-minute mark when the accidental impact occurred.

Medical staff rushed onto the pitch immediately, and the 28-year-old was stretchered off, raising concerns among teammates and supporters alike.

In an official statement, Milan confirmed that Loftus-Cheek sustained a serious facial injury, specifically a fracture to the jaw’s alveolar process.

"AC Milan announce that Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered a significant facial trauma yesterday, which resulted in a fracture of the alveolar process of the jaw," the club said.

The club added that the midfielder successfully underwent surgery to stabilise the damage and has since been discharged from the hospital. Despite the positive outcome of the procedure, he is expected to face a recovery period of approximately eight weeks.

"The operation to reduce and stabilise the fracture was completely successful. Ruben is doing well and has already been discharged," the club added.

"The estimated recovery time is around eight weeks."

The setback represents a significant blow for Milan as they continue their push in the Serie A title race.

The Rossoneri were narrowly beaten 1-0 in the same match and currently sit second in the league standings, trailing leaders Inter Milan by 10 points.

Milan will now have to cope without the influential midfielder as they prepare for their upcoming fixture away to Cremonese on Sunday, hoping to maintain pressure at the top of the table despite Loftus-Cheek’s absence.