AJ Styles inducted into WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026 by The Undertaker

Undertaker surprises AJ Styles by telling him that he will be inducted into this years WWE Hall of Fame during Monday Night RAW at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. - WWE

ATLANTA: Former WWE champion AJ Styles received a hero’s welcome on the February 23 episode of WWE Raw, as The Undertaker officially announced him as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

The special tribute night celebrated Styles’ illustrious career spanning more than two decades in professional wrestling.

The former WWE Champion, who made his company debut at the WWE Royal Rumble, closed the show with an emotional speech dedicated to fans and his family.

In a symbolic gesture, Styles left his gloves and jacket in the centre of the ring, prompting speculation about his future.

Moments later, the entire WWE locker room emerged to applaud “The Phenomenal One” for his iconic career.

As the crowd in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena — located in Styles’ home state of Georgia — roared in appreciation, the arena lights suddenly went dark.

The familiar gong echoed throughout the venue as The Undertaker made a dramatic entrance on his motorcycle. Standing face-to-face with Styles,

“The Deadman” initially hinted at unfinished business between the two rivals. However, he quickly shifted tone and revealed that Styles would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

The announcement sparked a thunderous ovation from the crowd, bringing an emotional Styles to celebrate the milestone with his family and colleagues inside the ring.

Earlier this year, The Undertaker also announced the first inductee for the 2026 class. During the 2025 Wrestlepalooza event, he revealed that Stephanie McMahon would be honoured with a Hall of Fame induction.

Styles’ appearance marked his first since suffering a career-threatening defeat to Gunther at the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The tribute episode featured appearances from several WWE and TNA legends, along with video packages highlighting his impact on the industry.

With his Hall of Fame induction now confirmed, WrestleMania 42 week promises to be truly phenomenal, as AJ Styles prepares to take his rightful place among WWE’s all-time greats.