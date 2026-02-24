Moeen Ali speaks out against alleged Pakistani player boycott in The Hundred

England player Moeen Ali in catching practice during England nets ahead of the first T20 against Pakistan at Headingley on May 21, 2024 in Leeds, England. - AFP

Former England captain Moeen Ali has said that discrimination “cannot happen in the UK” following reports that franchises linked to the IPL are unwilling to sign Pakistan players.

Moeen warned that players could take collective action if they feel Pakistani cricketers are being systematically overlooked by Indian-owned teams in The Hundred, stressing that any form of discrimination is unacceptable in British sport.

The four teams with Indian Premier League connections – Manchester Originals, London Spirit, Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers – are understood to be planning to avoid recruiting Pakistani players for this year's competition, fearing political repercussions given the hostile relations between India and Pakistan.

Moeen, who lifted the ODI World Cup in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2022 with England, said it would be "a massive shame" if players were excluded on account of their nationality and urged the England and Wales Cricket Board to intervene.

“In the UK, I’m not sure that can happen – and I hope it doesn’t happen,” Moeen told Telegraph Sport. “It just shouldn’t happen, hopefully it won’t happen. We just have to wait and see if it does, but I think it’d be a massive shame, and I’m sure the ECB will definitely keep an eye out.”

The all-rounder, who retired from international cricket last year, suggested players would undoubtedly unite if they believed discrimination was taking place.

“There’ll be a group of players that will speak up,” he added. “There’ll be things done about it. I think players should speak up. Anyone that has any sort of concern for these kind of things – it doesn’t matter if they have Pakistani heritage – should speak up.

“Obviously, the news is very new. So I’ve not really had a chance to speak to anyone, but most of the players would be on the same page.

“It’d be really interesting to see what happens, because I genuinely think other countries can do what they want, obviously we’re not in control of those things, but in the UK, we have a bit more say about these things.”

The warning comes as Indian influence over global franchise cricket continues to expand.

All six teams in South Africa's SA20 competition are owned by IPL franchise groups, and not a single Pakistani player has featured in four seasons of that tournament.

Similar patterns have emerged in leagues in the United Arab Emirates and the United States where Indian-owned teams operate.

One Pakistani agent told Telegraph Sport last week that exclusion of Pakistan players from the four Indian-owned Hundred teams was "a given". No Pakistani has appeared in the IPL since 2008.

Moeen, who has Pakistani heritage, acknowledged the difficulty of proving discrimination definitively but said patterns over several years would be revealing.

“The difficulty is that you can’t really prove anything if they don’t get picked. But if it happens for three or four years in a row, that’s different,” he said.

The ECB moved to address concerns on Sunday, emailing franchises to warn that teams will face action if there is evidence of discrimination in their recruitment.

The Cricket Regulator, an independent body operating at arm's length from the governing body, would bring forward charges.

Moeen expressed frustration that the issue had received insufficient attention at the highest levels of the game.

“These kind of things have been happening for ages now it’s time for a solution, because it’s not fair – it’s obviously discriminating against certain type of people,” Moeen said. “It’s horrible.

“I just find it strange that no one really talks about it too much. Especially at the top, no one really mentions it. People have not been speaking about it so they don’t get in trouble.”

He also raised concerns that Bangladeshi players might now face similar treatment following the deterioration in relations between India and Bangladesh.

The former England captain acknowledged that players must weigh the consequences for their careers when speaking out, given the dominance of Indian-backed franchises across global T20 leagues.

“It’s such a difficult one, because all these teams are everywhere in every league. So now if players speak out, or if they say anything, then it affects their career. It’s a difficult position for players to be in. When you’re an older player like myself, you don’t really care too much.”

Moeen suggested the ECB had not adequately considered the issue of fair access when selling stakes in Hundred teams last year.

While the governing body retains some control over the competition, it currently has no power to mandate player selections in the auction.

“It probably didn’t even cross their mind that much, honestly, because our mindset is not like that in England, I just think when they sold, it just didn’t cross their mind,” he added.

Despite his concerns, Moeen emphasised how well he had always been received during eight seasons in the IPL and urged the ECB to play a leading role in trying to bridge the divide between India and Pakistan in international cricket.

“I’ve had amazing experiences playing there. I don’t want to knock India or anything like that. Playing IPL was the best thing that happened for my career.

“I’ve been treated amazingly well there. I played with some of the best players in the world who treated me like one of their own. When you’re there, it’s one of the best places to play.

He proposed England as a neutral venue for India-Pakistan Test matches, given the two nations only meet in multi-team events.

“I would love to see Pakistan play India in England at a neutral ground. I think it’d be amazing for Test cricket, because they never play against each other. The crowds would be amazing, and the following would be amazing.

“Imagine what it’ll do for the game. The following that the teams have in England is huge. It’d be amazing to have that.”

Moeen has made himself available for this year's Hundred ahead of the player auction on March 11 and 12, with the news of the potential boycott emerging only last week.

Pakistan also have a Test series against West Indies that clashes with the competition, which may affect player availability regardless of any recruitment decisions.