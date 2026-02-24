Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao set for epic September rematch

An undated picture of Floyd Mayweather (left) and Manny Pacquiao . — Reuters

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are set to engage in a professional rematch at the Sphere in Las Vegas in September, with the fight being streamed world-wide on Netflix, the fighters and the promoters announced on Monday.

This will be the first professional boxing match at the Sphere and Mayweather's first professional boxing fight in nearly three years of retirement.

Mayweather, with a 50-0 record and 27 knockouts, defeated Pacquiao in their 2015 match, which was dubbed the Fight of the Century.

"I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result," Mayweather said in a statement.

Pacquiao, whose record stands at 62-8-3 with 39 knockouts, expressed confidence he would hand Mayweather his first professional loss.

The Filipino boxer vowed to hand Floyd his first professional defeat and make sure he never forgets who ended his unbeaten run.

"I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him," the Filipino fighter said.

That match brought in a historic 4.6 million pay-per-view purchases and a 72 million live income at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mayweather Jr. was sure that he had already beaten Manny Pacquiao and would do it again in their match.

The rematch will be broadcast to over 325 million Netflix subscribers worldwide as the company continues its move into live boxing.

Most recently, the streaming site has aired several high-profile bouts, such as Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, which the company reported had 108 million live global viewers.