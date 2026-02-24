Premier League: Manchester United edge Everton as Benjamin Sesko strikes

Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring their first goal against Everton in Premier League on February 23, 2026. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Manchester United strengthened their grip on a top-four spot as Benjamin Sesko struck the decisive goal in a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League victory over Everton here at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday.

The Slovenian forward, who was coming off the bench in the second consecutive match, again made the difference.

It was a clinical first-time goal in the 71st minute, with Sesko sweeping home on a slick counter-attack and easily converting a Bryan Mbeumo pass that had gone through a brilliant through ball by Matheus Cunha.

The outcome extends the spectacular recovery led by caretaker manager Michael Carrick, who has already presided over five victories and a draw in half a dozen games. United is in the fourth place with 48 points, three ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Sesko, who also scored a theatrical late equaliser against West Ham United earlier this month, stressed the strength of the team after fighting its way through a very tense 50-50 match to win.

“It was really important for us to win this game. It was really difficult,” said Šeško.

“It was a 50-50 battle but we managed it until the end and secured the win.”

United had earlier been denied by a goal-line clearance, while goalkeeper Senne Lammens produced key saves to preserve the clean sheet.

Carrick praised both the resilience and his in-form striker.

“The clean sheet was just as important as the goal. It was a fabulous finish,” Carrick said.

“Ben is in a good place at the moment. He’s going to be a big player for us for a long period of time.”

For Everton, manager David Moyes admitted: “I’m not happy with the scoreline… we lacked the quality to make it count.”