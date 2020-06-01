Sarfaraz Ahmed wishes wicketkeeping rival Mohammad Rizwan 'happy birthday'

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan both contend for the sole wicketkeeping spot in national team.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday wished happy birthday to his wicketkeeping rival Mohammad Rizwan, making it clear that there is no ill-will between the two despite the latter having dethroned the former in national team.

Rizwan was Sarfaraz's understudy for years until last year when the Karachi native's poor form forced selectors to not only sack him from captaincy but also throw him out of the side. Sarfaraz's fall from grace proved the best development of Rizwan's career who finally was installed as the number one gloveman.

However, some unconvincing performances of his own coupled with his inability to even get match time in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 means that Rizwan's own stock has fallen a bit. Waiting in the wings to pounce is Sarfaraz, who is almost certain to be recalled to the national fold and could be breathing down Rizwan's neck on the upcoming tour of England.

The competition for places, however, is nothing personal - an example of which Sarfaraz gave today, sending Rizwan best wishes on his 28th birthday.

"Happy birthday Rizze. May you have many more with lots of love and happiness," he tweeted.







