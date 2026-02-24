T20 World Cup 2026: Weather update ahead of Pakistan-England Super Eights clash

Covers have been placed on the ground as the toss for the Zimbabwe-Ireland T20 World Cup clash was delayed due to rain at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on February 17, 2026. — AFP

KANDY: The highly anticipated Super Eights clash between Pakistan and England in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is expected to go ahead, with no rain forecast at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

According to the latest weather reports, Kandy is expected to have a mostly clear evening at 7:00 PM, with a temperature of around 27°C and a RealFeel of 28°C.

Despite the clear skies, poor air quality may affect residents, particularly those with respiratory conditions.

Humidity remains high at 68%, creating a very humid environment both indoors and outdoors. The dew point is 20°C, indicating significant moisture in the atmosphere.

Light northwest winds are blowing at 6 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 13 km/h, providing minimal relief from the humidity. Skies are largely clear, with only 14% cloud cover, and visibility is good at 16 km.

The cloud ceiling is at 9,100 meters, and the AccuLumen Brightness Index indicates complete darkness, consistent with evening hours.

This comes after the previous Super Eight match between Pakistan and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The interruption occurred shortly after Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat. Continuous downpour for over two-and-a-half hours led the match officials to call off the game, resulting in both teams sharing a point.

It is important to note that the top two teams from each group after the Super Eights stage will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for March 4 and 5.

As per the tournament’s 'Fusion Formula', Pakistan will play all their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka.

Consequently, the first semi-final will be hosted at the R Premadasa Stadium, provided Pakistan qualifies; otherwise, it will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Similarly, the venue for the final on March 8 will depend on Pakistan’s progression in the tournament.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue and Luke Wood.