Cricket South Africa unveils blockbuster 2026-27 home summer schedule

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) has today unveiled the Proteas men's international fixtures for the 2026/27 home season, with a packed summer of Test cricket and One-Day Internationals (ODIs) lined up against Australia, Bangladesh and England.

The action kicks off with a multi-format tour against Australia, beginning with a three-match ODI series from 24 to 30 September.

Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban will host the series opener on 24 September before the teams head inland for the annual Pink Day fixture at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 27 September.

The series concludes at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on 30 September.

The reigning ICC World Test Champions will then continue their title defence in a three-match Test series against Australia from 9 to 31 October.

Both teams return to Durban for the first Test from 9 to 13 October, with the series continuing along the coast at St George's Park in Gqeberha from 18 to 22 October.

A trip to Cape Town follows, with the third and final Test of the series to be played at World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, starting on 27 October.

The Proteas will then welcome Bangladesh for an all-format tour.

The Test side will first take centre stage in a two-match series on the Highveld, with the first Test at the DP World Wanderers Stadium from 15 to 19 November, followed by the second Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion from 23 to 27 November.

The white-ball leg of the tour begins four days later with a three-match ODI series from 1 to 7 December, giving fans in East London, Gqeberha and Cape Town the opportunity to see the Proteas in action.

The T20 International series will then be staged across Kimberley, Benoni and Centurion from 10 to 13 December.

Kimberley Oval remains an ICC-accredited venue. The earlier relocation of the Proteas Women's fixture allowed for necessary maintenance and repairs, which will be completed ahead of the return of international men's fixtures.

The international summer reaches its peak with a three-match Test series against England.

The first Test gets underway on 17 December at the DP World Wanderers Stadium, before the traditional Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park and the iconic New Year's Test at World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground.

The season concludes with a three-match ODI series against England, beginning at Boland Park in Paarl on 10 January, with Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein hosting the remaining two ODIs on 12 and 15 January to round off an exciting summer of cricket in South Africa.

The T20I series against England has been removed from this season's calendar due to scheduling conflicts, with both parties exploring opportunities to reschedule it at a later date.

CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki, emphasised the significance of the upcoming international cricket season for South Africa, highlighting both the sporting and strategic importance of the fixtures.

He outlined how the tours by Australia, Bangladesh, and England are expected to energize fans nationwide and provide opportunities for the national teams to consolidate their performances.

Moseki also stressed the critical role these matches play in maintaining momentum in the World Test Championship and in preparing the ODI squad for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which South Africa will host.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming three strong cricketing nations in Australia, Bangladesh and England. These tours will undoubtedly draw fans from across the country to our stadiums. We anticipate a vibrant and competitive summer that celebrates the very best of international cricket in South Africa.

"Next season carries significant importance for both our Test and ODI teams. We have made a promising start to the new World Test Championship cycle, including a hard-fought 1-1 series draw against Pakistan and an impressive 2-0 victory over India, and it is important that we continue to build on that momentum and strengthen our position on the WTC table.

"On the white-ball front, our focus remains firmly on building towards hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027. Every ODI series from here forms part of our preparation for that global event, not only as proud hosts, but as a team determined to compete strongly on home soil."

South Africa's men's international fixtures for the 2026-27 home season:

ODI Series against Australia

1st ODI – Thursday, 24 September at 10:00: South Africa v Australia (Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban)

2nd ODI – Sunday, 27 September at 10:00: South Africa v Australia (DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg)

3rd ODI – Wednesday, 30 September at 13:30: South Africa v Australia (JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom)

Test Series against Australia

1st Test – Friday, 9 – Tuesday, 13 October at 09:30: South Africa v Australia (Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban)

2nd Test – Sunday, 18 – Thursday, 22 October at 10:00: South Africa v Australia (Dafabet St George's Park, Gqeberha)

3rd Test – Tuesday, 27 – Saturday, 31 October at 10:00: South Africa v Australia (World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town)

Test Series against Bangladesh

1st Test – Sunday, 15 – Thursday, 19 November at 10:00: South Africa v Bangladesh (DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg)

2nd Test – Monday, 23 – Friday, 27 November at 10:00: South Africa v Bangladesh (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

ODI Series against Bangladesh

1st ODI – Tuesday, 1 December at 13:30: South Africa v Bangladesh (Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London)

2nd ODI – Friday, 4 December at 13:30: South Africa v Bangladesh (Dafabet St George's Park, Gqeberha)

3rd ODI – Monday, 7 December at 13:30: South Africa v Bangladesh (World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town)

T20I Series against Bangladesh

1st T20I – Thursday, 10 December at 18:00: South Africa v Bangladesh (Kimberley Oval, Kimberley)

2nd T20I – Saturday, 12 December at 14:30: South Africa v Bangladesh (Willowmoore Park, Benoni)

3rd T20I – Sunday, 13 December at 14:30: South Africa v Bangladesh (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

Test Series against England

1st Test – Thursday, 17 – Monday, 21 December at 10:00: South Africa v England (DP World Wanderers Cricket Stadium, Johannesburg)

2nd Test – Saturday, 26 – Wednesday, 30 December at 10:00: South Africa v England (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

3rd Test – Sunday, 3 – Thursday, 7 January at 10:30: South Africa v England (World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town)

ODI Series against England