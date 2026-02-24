Afghanistan to host Sri Lanka for historic white-ball series in UAE

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (right) and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka at the toss ahead of their ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 match at Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 18, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. – Asian Cricket Council

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed it will host Sri Lanka for a full white-ball tour, featuring three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is), scheduled to take place from 13 to 25 March in the United Arab Emirates.

The series will commence with the T20I leg, with the first match set for 13 March at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The second and third T20Is will follow on 15 and 17 March at the same venue.

Following the conclusion of the T20 matches, the action will move to Dubai for the ODI series. All three 50-over fixtures will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 20, 22, and 25 March.

The tour marks the first time Afghanistan has hosted Sri Lanka for a bilateral series, a milestone welcoed by both cricketing boards.

Naseeb Khan, Chief Executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming fixtures.

"We are delighted to host Sri Lanka for the first time in our history. This event reflects the strength of our collaboration with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, and we are committed to further strengthening our relationship to provide a high-quality cricket experience in the future. Sri Lanka has been playing excellent cricket recently, and we look forward to what promises to be a competitive white-ball series between two quality sides," Naseeb said.

Khan also emphasised the strategic importance of the tour for his team's development.

"Additionally, the series is fundamental to our mission as we begin to further build our team and enhance key areas that need improvement. Our primary goal is to prepare the team for the major ICC and ACC events and the numerous bilateral commitments scheduled over the next two years." he added.

Ashley De Silva, Chief Executive of Sri Lanka Cricket, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the significance of the tour.

"Bilateral cricket is an important element in international cricket, and we are extremely happy to be a part of this historic tour, as this is the first time Sri Lanka is engaging in a bilateral series hosted by Afghanistan. I am confident this tour will help us plan and prepare for our future international assignments".

Both sides will head into the series immediately following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Full Series Schedule: