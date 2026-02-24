Du Plessis urges 'honest conversations' between Babar, Hesson to revive T20 spark

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson (right) talks to batter Babar Azam during their training session at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on February 17, 2026. — ICC

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has called for candid discussions between Pakistan star Babar Azam and head coach Mike Hesson, insisting the team must find a way to unlock the batter’s full potential in the modern T20 landscape.

The call comes after Hesson, speaking on the eve of Pakistan’s washed-out match against New Zealand, highlighted that Babar’s strike rate during the powerplay at the recent T20 World Cup was below a run a ball.

The coach suggested the batter’s optimal role in the side was now "through the middle" of the innings.

Appearing on the local sports show, du Plessis described Babar as a "world-class player," but acknowledged that the rapid evolution of T20 cricket has left him trailing in terms of scoring tempo.

"I think all great players evolve their careers at different points," he said. "We know Babar as one of the world's best players for a very long time. I think the game of T20 cricket has moved so fast forward into strike rates that he's found himself a little bit behind in terms of strike rates.

"If you're Mike Hesson, you're trying to find the best way to introduce him into the game. On tricky surfaces, there is a role for someone to play in the 120-130 strike rate. Hesson would have thought, 'how can I get the best out of Babar Azam?' The game has moved too far forward to be at 120-130. Now, you need to be 160 to 190 to 200-plus for you to maximise that first six."

However, du Plessis argued that the specific conditions of Pakistan's World Cup campaign, with all matches played on slower surfaces in Sri Lanka rather than the flatter tracks in India, could make a case for Babar's traditional anchoring role.

"At this venue and in the specific conditions where there's going to be a lot of spin, there can be a lot of value from someone like him in the middle and making sure that he anchors the innings."

Babar's status as a cricketing icon in Pakistan, however, means his form is subject to intense public and media scrutiny. This pressure has influenced the national selectors, who briefly dropped him from the side during the Asia Cup campaign.

Hesson had previously stated that Babar would need to improve his game against spin and his overall strike rate during a stint in the Big Bash League to earn back his place.

Yet, in a move that surprised many, he was recalled to the squad before the BBL concluded and has retained his spot despite a modest run in the Australian tournament.

Du Plessis stressed that the foundation for any progress must be built on transparent dialogue.

"It starts with honesty," du Plessis said. "That's the groundwork of any conversation that happens. Once you're honest in your conversation [as a coach] then everything flows from that, whereas if you are hopping around and not telling the truth as a coach or a captain, it leads to holes that a player can jump onto. So the nature of the conversation is always really important.

"For a coach, it's like, 'listen, these are the numbers. The numbers are suggesting this. This is where the game is at the moment. In order for us to be successful as a team at this World Cup or this tournament, these are the areas that we want to be the best in. Or the areas where we feel we're perhaps a little bit weak so we have to address that.'

"Once the stats are in front of a player, it's pretty difficult to go 'I'm not agreeing with you.' Then as a player, you've got two choices. Either you put up a massive fight and you throw your toys or you go, 'Okay, I need to get better, I need to improve and this is an area in my game that I can improve.'"

The former Proteas captain acknowledged that evolving at 31, after a decorated career that includes 144 T20Is and a record 86 matches as Pakistan’s T20 captain, presents a unique challenge for Babar.

Drawing on his own experience, du Plessis warned of the temptation to resist change.

"The question that you ask yourself is, 'it's worked for me up until now, so why must I change?' That's the guy on one shoulder. But what I always looked at was where I could get better? And one of the obvious things that was standing out from a stats perspective was that in my 15 first balls against spin, my strike rate was 120, and against seam it was 180. So one guy on your shoulder would go, 'but that's good. You're striking at 140 [overall]? Why would you want to change?' But [the other guy] would go, 'you can do better, you can work on this.'

"The challenge with that is what you then go through is uncomfortable. Because now you're doing something for the first time which you've never done in your entire career. I had to do that against spin. But it's very easy in the nets because there's no consequence. I went to the Hundred and I tried to do replicate what I did in the nets, and I failed. And the guy on my shoulder said, 'why are you doing this, you're successful.' But the other guy goes 'stick with it.' Growth happens when you're uncomfortable."

Du Plessis, who eventually found success by persisting with the changes in the CPL and translating that to the international stage, admitted the process is difficult but ultimately worthwhile. He emphasised that a culture of mutual respect is crucial.

"It comes in the tone that you speak. If you are aggressive or you're pointing fingers, no one in the world will accept that. So it's almost like a partnership in a conversation of how can we get the best of you and also where can you improve to get the best result for the game."