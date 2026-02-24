T20 World Cup 2026: ICC clarifies semi-final hosting rules for Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan

The collage of photos shows Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage (left) along with India and Pakistan skippers Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. - AFP

Sri Lanka could be handed the opportunity to contest a home semi-final in the 2026 T20 World Cup, should they progress to the knockout stage and avoid facing India, according to updated tournament arrangements confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In a directive circulated to stakeholders following the conclusion of the Super Eights lineup, the ICC has outlined flexible hosting plans for the semi-finals.

Under the revised framework, the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is designated to host the first semi-final, provided certain conditions are met.

According to the communication, the first semi-final is a floating fixture, slated to be held either in Colombo or Kolkata. If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will feature in the first semi-final in Colombo on 4 March.

However, if Pakistan fail to reach the last four, and Sri Lanka progress to face any opponent other than India, the Lankans will play their semi-final at the Premadasa Stadium.

The ICC further clarified that should neither Sri Lanka nor Pakistan qualify, the first semi-final will be held in Kolkata, with the second semi-final taking place in Mumbai.

India, if they qualify, are set to play in Mumbai regardless of opponent, unless they are drawn against Pakistan—in which case the fixture would shift to Colombo.

In the event that none of India, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka reach the semi-finals, the winner of Group 1 in the Super Eights will face the runners-up from Group 2 in Kolkata, while the Group 2 winners will meet the Group 1 runners-up in Mumbai.

Given that both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the Super Eights, a Sri Lanka-Pakistan semi-final is not possible.

The clarification represents a shift from the original schedule announced in November, which accounted for Pakistan playing their semi-final and final in Sri Lanka but did not explicitly address a scenario where Sri Lanka themselves might qualify.

That earlier announcement stated that Colombo would replace Kolkata as the host of the first semi-final if Pakistan qualified, and would also host the final if Pakistan reached that stage.

It also noted that an India-Pakistan semi-final would be held in Colombo, while Mumbai would host any other India semi-final.

Notably, the tournament's playing conditions had not previously specified the possibility of Sri Lanka securing a home semi-final. The ICC has been approached for further comment.