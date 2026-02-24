Pakistan team management announced ahead of Hockey World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Monday announced the national men's team's management ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Egypt from March 1 to 7.

According to the details, Olympian Khawaja Junaid has been appointed as head coach, with Azfar Yaqoob set to serve as his assistant. Sultan Ashraf has been named video analyst, while Farrukh Atiq Khan has been appointed team manager.

Earlier today, the national hockey team met PHF Ad-hoc President Mohiuddin Wani, who also held a separate meeting with the team management to discuss preparations for the World Cup Qualifying round.

Wani encouraged the players and assured them that all possible measures would be taken to help restore Pakistan's lost glory in international hockey.

He further urged the players to focus solely on their game and bring honour to the country.

"We will take every possible step to restore Pakistan's lost position in international hockey. The players are ambassadors of Pakistan; focus only on your game and bring honour to the country," Wani told national players.

He assured the team that the PHF would provide necessary facilities and incentives, while taking responsibility for logistics, coordination and other off-field matters.

"The PHF will provide all necessary facilities and incentives. Logistics, coordination and other off-field matters will be handled by the federation."

"No unnecessary pressure will be placed on the players. They must demonstrate discipline and concentrate on their performance.

"I will take responsibility for both good and bad decisions. We pray for better results in the World Cup Qualifying round."

The development came after a sequence of events that further plunged Pakistan Hockey into turmoil. The controversy began with an accommodation crisis during the national team's tour of Australia, where hotel arrangements were reportedly not properly finalised, forcing the squad to face logistical difficulties.

The situation escalated when national team captain Ammad Butt publicly criticised the PHF over the mishandling of the tour arrangements, and the matter consequently drew the attention of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who took notice of the issue and ordered an inquiry.

Subsequently, then PHF president, Tariq Bugti, stepped down from his position, while Ammad Butt was handed a two-year ban by the federation.

Following the administrative upheaval, Mohiuddin Wani was appointed as interim president to oversee the federation's affairs and revoked the ban on skipper Ammad.