T20 World Cup 2026: Group 1 points table after West Indies beat Zimbabwe

West Indies' Akeal Hosein (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 23, 2026. — AFP

MUMBAI: Two-time champions West Indies registered a thumping 107-run victory over Zimbabwe in the Group 1 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Put into bat first, West Indies registered the second-highest T20 World Cup total ever as they piled up 254/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell.

Hetmyer remained the top-scorer with a swashbuckling 85 off 34 deliveries, studded with seven fours and as many sixes, while Powell made a 35-ball 59 with the help of eight boundaries, including four sixes.

Middle-order batters Shefane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd added valuable runs at the backend, with blistering cameos of 31 not out and 21, respectively.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani took two wickets each, while Graeme Cremer and Brad Evans made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 255-run target, Zimbabwe's batting unit crumbled under the scoreboard pressure and could accumulate 147 before getting bowled out in 17.4 overs.

Evans waged a lone battle for the Chevrons with a counter-punching 43 off just 21 deliveries, while Diaon Myers (28), captain Sikandar Raza (27) and Tony Munyonga (14) were the others to amass double figures.

Motie spearheaded West Indies' bowling charge with economical bowling figures of 4/28 in his four overs, followed by fellow spinner Akeal Hosein, who bagged three, while Matthew Forde chipped in with two scalps.

The 107-run victory in their first Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2026 helped West Indies pip South Africa to clinch top spot in Group 1 due to a superior net run rate of 5.35, compared to the Proteas' 3.80.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate West Indies 1 1 0 2 5.35 South Africa 1 1 0 2 3.80 India 1 0 1 0 -3.80 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 -5.35

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, succumbed to the bottom with a negative net run rate of 5.35 behind co-hosts and defending champions India, whose net run rate stands at a disappointing 3.8 following a shock defeat at the hands of South Africa.

The gruelling defeats have significantly dented the semi-final hopes of India and Zimbabwe alike, as they would need to win their respective two remaining matches of the Super Eights comprehensively to improve their net run rate, besides securing the crucial points.

The upcoming Group 1 fixture between the top sides, West Indies and South Africa, scheduled to be played on Thursday in Ahmedabad, would further define the future of Group 1 as the two-time champions' victory would further dent India and Zimbabwe's respective campaigns.