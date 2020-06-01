Fan Rant: Babar Azam, Virat Kohli comparison reappears on slow news day

Monday Jun 01, 2020
The 14th edition of Fan Rant reignites the never-ending comparison between Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
With no substantial cricket news on the horizon, someone somewhere said Azam was better than Kohli, and it caught fire in no time.
Being a Pakistani I agree that Virat Kohli is a good player but not better than Baber Azam.
Babar Azam hits cover drives that Virat Kohli wishes to hit.
Is this even a question? I mean how can you ask this? It's Babar Azam easily. The disrespect to Babar...Mad!
Babar Azam's cover drives are the best and most beautiful.
Let's see if he can maintain his stats till he finishes by logic Babar Azam > Virat Kohli.
No world XI would be best without Babar Azam.
The only reason to love cricket is Babar Azam's cover drive.