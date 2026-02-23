Tony Bellew makes KO prediction for Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov after the press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on February 16, 2026. — Reuters

Tony Bellew has made a knockout prediction for the fight between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov, saying “It Ends In 9 Rounds”.

Fury, in his last two fights, was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk, the only boxer to beat him in his career, after which the Briton announced his retirement from boxing last January.

However, the former world heavyweight champion reversed his decision to take on Makhmudov. The fight is scheduled for April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is considered to be Briton’s tune-up bout before a high-profile outing in the summer.

Arslanbek, in the same period in which Fury was far from action, was competing. In his last fight, he defeated British boxer Dave Allen by a unanimous decision at the end of 2025.

Makhmudov, therefore, will try to take advantage of the fact that the former world champion has not fought for 15 months.

Speaking to The Stomping Ground, Bellew was asked about his take on the fight, to which he replied that he believes the fight is going to be concluded in eight or nine rounds.

“Fair play to him, Makhmudov is a solid operator, strong puncher. He’ll do what he is supposed to on the night. He’ll make Tyson Fury look good, he’ll get punished at range. I think he’ll get chewed up and spat out after about eight or nine rounds,” Bellew said.

“Body shots will be the undoing of him, Tyson Fury is a decent body puncher. He’s a decent all-rounder. He’s underrated in certain aspects of the game he really he, is a high-level operator.”