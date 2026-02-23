Farhan says 'not a big deal' to face Archer in upcoming England clash

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's opening batter Sahibzada Farhan (left) and England pacer Jofra Archer. — AFP

KANDY: Pakistan's in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan has downplayed the challenge of facing right-arm speedster Jofra Archer in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights fixture, scheduled to be played here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Farhan, who is currently the leading run-scorer of the ongoing 20-team tournament, with 220 runs in just four innings at a magnificent average of 73.33, expressed his readiness to face England's Archer while addressing the pre-match press conference at the aforementioned venue earlier today.

"Not a big deal facing Jofra Archer, we play against similar bowlers in Pakistan who can clock in at around 145 kph," Farhan told the reporters here.

"So, it's not a big deal, but as you said, he must have planned against me; I also have plans against him."

The upcoming fixture is of great significance for Pakistan after their Super Eights campaign opener against New Zealand was washed out due to persistent rain in Colombo last week, as they desperately need a victory to keep their semi-final qualification hopes intact.

A defeat, however, would significantly dent their chances as they would then need to beat co-hosts Sri Lanka, besides relying on the remaining Group 2 matches' outcomes to go in their favour.

Furthermore, stats will be against Pakistan on Tuesday as they never defeated England in the T20 World Cups, but Farhan remained confident in their spin-bowling stocks to curtail the two-time champions, citing their struggles against Sri Lanka in their opening Super Eights match.

"What we saw in the Sri Lanka-England game was that the ball was gripping and England struggled against spin," Farhan stated.

"Sri Lanka have one or two spinners but we have five in all so we will give England a tough time on a pitch that looks good and will grip," he added.