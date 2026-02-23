Chiefs keep tabs on free agent Tyreek Hill's recovery: report

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) leaves the field after losing to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on September 7, 2025. — Reuters

The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping tabs on free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill's recovery from a torn ACL with eyes on a potential reunion, ESPN reported Monday.

Hill, who turns 32 on March 1, starred for the Chiefs from 2016-21 before joining the Miami Dolphins. Miami released him on Feb. 16 in a cost-cutting move.

Shortly after his release, Hill vowed to come back from the dislocated left knee and torn ACL he sustained in Week 4 of the 2025 season.

"The Cheetah don't slow down. Ever," Hill wrote on Instagram. "So to everyone wondering what's next ... just wait on it. The Cheetah will be back...Born Again."

Tyreek Hill, wearing a Chiefs uniform in his profile photo, later posted on Snapchat that he was back in Kansas City to visit family members and continue his rehabilitation.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid was asked on Friday about Hill, an eight-time Pro Bowl and five-time first-team All-Pro selection who won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs.

"We go through everything and everybody (in free agency)," Reid said, per ESPN. "That's how (general manager) Brett (Veach) does (it). I'm sure (Hill's) working hard on that (rehab) part of it and trying to get all that straightened out. We talk about everything, so there's nothing happening there, but we know he's out there and cranking away trying to get himself back to where he can play."

The Chiefs missed the playoffs in 2025, halting a 10-year postseason streak. Their season ended without two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who sustained a torn left ACL and LCL in Week 15.

Kansas City currently has five wide receivers on the roster: Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, Jimmy Holiday and Jason Brownlee.

Hill caught 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown in four games before the injury. He has 819 career catches for 11,363 yards and 83 TDs in 145 games (127 starts) for the Chiefs (2016-21) and Dolphins (2022-25) since the Chiefs drafted him in the fifth round in 2016.