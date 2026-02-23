T20 World Cup 2026: Records galore as West Indies pile mammoth against Zimbabwe

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer (left) and Rovman Powell bump their fists during their ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match against Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 23, 2026. — AFP

MUMBAI: The West Indies men's cricket team on Monday etched their name in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cups by piling up a mammoth total of 254/6 against Zimbabwe here at the Wankhede Stadium.

The two-time champions' 254/6 in 20 overs is now the second-highest total in the history of the tournament, only behind Sri Lanka's 260/6 against Kenya in the inaugural edition of the mega event in 2007.

Furthermore, it also became the highest total in the ongoing edition of the men's T20 World Cup, surpassing Ireland's 235/5, which they registered against Oman in the Group B match on February 14.

Highest totals at ICC Men's T20 World Cups

Sri Lanka – 260/6 against Ireland in 2007 West Indies – 254/6 against Zimbabwe in 2026 Ireland – 235/5 against Oman in 2026 England – 230/8 against South Africa in 2016 South Africa – 229/4 against England in 2016

In overall T20Is, however, it was West Indies' third-highest team total, only behind their 258/5 against South Africa in 2023 and 256/5 against Ireland the previous year.

Leading the way for the Caribbean was left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer, who top-scored with a swashbuckling 85 off 34 deliveries, studded with seven sixes and as many fours.

Hetmyer, who came out to bat at No.3 with the scoreboard reading 17/1 in 2.4 overs, launched a belligerent attack on the Zimbabwean bowlers and smashed a 19-ball half-century, which is the joint-fastest of the ongoing tournament, drawing level with South Africa captain Aiden Markram and Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka.

For West Indies, in the shortest format, Hetmyer's 19-ball half-century is the fourth fastest, with his captain, Shai Hope, leading the elusive list with a 16-ball fifty.

Fastest T20I half-centuries for West Indies