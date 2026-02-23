T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies crush Zimbabwe in Super Eights campaign opener

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza gets bowled by West Indies' Gudakesh Motie (not pictured) during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 23, 2026. — AFP

MUMBAI: Shimron Hetmyer's swashbuckling half-century, followed by Gudakesh Motie's four-wicket haul, led West Indies to a resounding 107-run victory over Zimbabwe in the fourth Super Eights match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Set to chase a daunting 255-run target, the Chevrons' batting unit faltered against a disciplined West Indian bowling attack and could muster 147 before getting bowled out in 17.4 overs despite all-rounder Brad Evans' gutsy knock at the backend.

Evans made a counterpunching 43 off 21 deliveries and remained the top-scorer for the Chevrons, who suffered their first defeat in the ongoing tournament.

Besides him, Diaon Myers (28), captain Sikandar Raza (27) and Tony Munyonga (14) could amass double figures against the ruthless West Indian bowling attack.

Motie spearheaded West Indies' bowling charge with economical bowling figures of 4/28 in his four overs, followed by fellow spinner Akeal Hosein, who bagged three, while Matthew Forde chipped in with two scalps.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza's decision to field first backfired as the two-time champions racked up a daunting total of 254/6 in their 20 overs.

West Indies, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost right-handed opener Brandon King (nine) in the third over with just 17 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Hetmyer joined captain Shai Hope for a brisk 37-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated on the penultimate delivery of the batting powerplay when the latter fell victim to Brad Evans after scoring a 12-ball 14.

Hope's dismissal paved the way for Powell to walk out at No.4, and he, alongside Hetmyer, led West Indies into a commanding position by raising a hundred-plus partnership for the third wicket.

The duo put together 122 runs off just 51 deliveries before Graeme Cremer gave Zimbabwe a much-needed breakthrough in the 15th over by getting rid of Hetmyer, who remained the top-scorer for West Indies with a swashbuckling 85 off just 34 deliveries, studded with seven sixes and as many fours.

Powell followed suit nine balls later when he lobbed a short delivery by Blessing Muzarabani to Tashinga Musekiwa, stationed at deep backward square leg, and walked back after scoring 59 off 35 deliveries, laced with four sixes and as many fours.

Middle-order batters Romario Shepherd and Sherfane Rutherford further added to Zimbabwe's woes as they ensured retaining West Indies' scoring rate with blistering cameos of 21 and 31 not out, respectively.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava and Muzarabani bagged two wickets each, while Cremer and Evans made one scalp apiece.