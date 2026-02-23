UEFA provisionally suspends Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni reacts in a UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on January 28, 2026. — Reuters

UEFA has provisionally suspended Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica for one match after allegedly abusing Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior racially in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie, European football’s governing body said on Monday.

Prestianni will not be part of Wednesday's return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Spanish giants holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Lisbon.

The suspension is pending the outcome of the ongoing proceedings, as UEFA's Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector is busy investigating the allegations of discriminatory behaviour.

"This is without prejudice to any ruling that the UEFA disciplinary bodies may subsequently make following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and its respective submission to the UEFA disciplinary bodies. Further information about this matter will be made available in due course," UEFA said in a statement.

Recently, Real claimed that they have provided evidence to UEFA regarding their forward Vinicius allegation that Benfica’s winger Prestianni racially abused him.

It is not the first time Vinicius has been targeted with racist abuse; several high-profile incidents involving fans from rival teams over the years have also happened, and the issue has become a central test for Spanish football.

Real Madrid’s Champions League knockout play-off encounter against Benfica in Lisbon on February 17 was halted for 10 minutes after Vinicius accused Prestianni of racially abusing him.

The incident occurred soon after Vinicius’ goal in Madrid’s victory.

Footage showed Gianluca Prestianni saying something to the Brazilian while covering his mouth with his shirt.

Prestianni had denied the allegation, reacting to the allegations in an Instagram post, saying: “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to player Vinícius Junior, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard.

“I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”

Benfica also stood by their winger after UEFA appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to investigate the allegation.

It is pertinent to mention that UEFA had released a statement after the incident stating that they will open proceedings, which could lead to disciplinary sanctions.