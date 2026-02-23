'Totally confident': Sahibzada Farhan backs Saim Ayub amid batting struggles

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (left) and Saim Ayub interact during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against USA at the SSC Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026. — AFP

KANDY: Pakistan's in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan backed his opening partner Saim Ayub amid lean patch ahead of the crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match against England, scheduled to be played here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Ayub, who last scored a half-century in the third T20I of Pakistan's home series against Australia earlier this month, has been unable to emulate his batting prowess in the ongoing 20-team tournament thus far.

The left-handed opener has mustered 63 runs in four matches at a dismal average of 15.75, with his highest score being 24, which came in the campaign opener against Netherlands.

Although Ayub has been a notable contributor to Pakistan's spin-bowling stocks, having picked up five wickets at a remarkable average of 10.60 and an economy rate of 6.62, his lean patch remained a major concern for the 2009 champions as they are yet to make a solid start with the bat in the mega event.

On the contrary, Ayub's opening partner, Farhan, has thus far enjoyed a dominant run with the bat, sitting at the summit of the list of the T20 World Cup 2026 run-scorers with 220 runs in four innings at a magnificent average of 73.33.

The right-handed opener, however, remained confident in his partner's abilities to deliver an impactful performance in the upcoming fixtures.

"Look, Saim Ayub is such a player who can not perform in every single match because of the impact he imposes when he scores runs, but there is a firm belief that he will win us a match by scoring decent runs," Farhan told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

"And T20I is such a format that not every player performs [in every match], and certain players have certain roles, but we are fully confident for Saim," he added.