Paddy Pimblett calls out unexpected fighter for UFC return

An undated photo of British MMA fighterPaddy Pimblett. — Screengrab/YouTube

Paddy Pimblett has called out an unexpected UFC fighter as he is eying a comeback in the summer.

The British MMA fighter last month failed in his bid for a UFC lightweight title after being defeated by Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 in Las Vegas.

The American secured a unanimous decision victory, with the judges scoring it 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46 in the interim title fight.

Reacting to the defeat on his YouTube channel, Pimblett, who was poked in both eyes, questioned the result of the match.

"I don't want to sound like a sore loser, but that changes the whole fight," he said.

"I'll be honest, he hit me afterwards because he hit me and started elbowing me, but I easily win the third round. So imagine if that never happens in the second.

"My depth perception is off, they're shouting at me to get the takedown, but sometimes he looks far away, sometimes he looks close."

After rewatching the contest, Pimblett believes he secured two out of five rounds, and if a point deduction had been awarded, as he mentioned, Gaethje would not have been crowned the interim champion.

"For me, I win three and five," Pimblett said. "If a point got took off like it should've, lad, that's a draw. I don't want to sound bitter, you can't cry over spilled milk, but I feel a bit. I know how Jared Gordon felt, I'll put it that way.

"I knew the scorecards weren't going to be in our favor. That's why I did that little, 'I don't know,' to my mum and my dad because I half knew I lost. You can see my eye is bright red there. It should've all been 48-47."

At UFC 325, in the co-main event, a dominant second-round TKO victory of Benoit Saint-Denis of France added to his four-match winning streak against Dan Hooker at 155lb and with the win, he also took control of the fifth position in the rankings, with Pimblett dropping down one spot.

Paddy Pimblett is now open to facing one of the top lightweight contenders, and Denis is at the top of his wishlist.

"I’ll be honest with you, it’s all pissed me off that Saint Denis moved above me for beating that bum Dan Hooker," said Pimblett in his latest YouTube video. "What’s going on there?

"I’ll fight anyone, as you know, whatever name gets sent to me on a contract, I sign it and I fight them. But Saint Denis sounds like a good fight to me. Europe’s two best lightweights going at it against each other."