T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bowl first against West Indies

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza (second from left) and West Indies' Shai Hope (second from right) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 23, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

MUMBAI: Zimbabwe have won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies in the 44th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava and Ben Curran.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd.

Head-to-head

Zimbabwe and West Indies have come face-to-face just four times in T20Is, with the latter leading the head-to-head record with three victories.

Their latest meeting came in the opening round of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart, where West Indies emerged victorious by 31 runs.

Matches: 4

West Indies: 3

Zimbabwe: 1

Form Guide

Both teams enter the fixture with desired momentum in their favour as the West Indies are on a five-match winning streak, spanning back to their away series against South Africa last month, while Zimbabwe have just one defeat in their last five T20Is.

The two sides also topped their respective groups and are currently unbeaten in the 20-team tournament.

West Indies topped Group C by defeating Scotland, England, Italy and Nepal, while Zimbabwe recorded historic victories over Australia and Sri Lanka to clinch the summit spot of Group B.

West Indies: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: W, A, W, W, L