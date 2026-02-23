Jack Draper ‘excited’ to play in Dubai for first time

Jack Draper celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S at Queen's Club in London on June 20, 2025. — Reuters

Jack Draper is excited to play the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship for the first time in his career, saying, ‘it was a great feeling’ to compete in the tournament he has been watching since his childhood.

The action in the men’s event has started today at the Dubai Tennis Stadium.

Draper said he was meant to participate in the tournament last year, but he withdrew due to workload management.

“I’m really excited to be here and to play this ATP 500 for the first time. I grew up watching this tournament. I was meant to come and play last year, but my body wasn’t feeling great at the time. To be back here now, in a place where I have memories from when I was 14 — coming here and playing junior events — it’s a great feeling to finally compete in Dubai,” said the 24-year-old.

Jack Draper, who missed most of the action in the 2025 season due to injury before making a comeback this month with a Davis Cup victory, is seeded fourth at the ATP 500 event.

The former ATP No. 4 and winner of the Indian Wells, will start his debut campaign in Dubai against a qualifier or lucky loser.

“I love the conditions. Historically, hard court has always been my best surface, especially in weather like this. I really like the environment and the courts, and I’m excited to get going,” Draper said.

“I feel good. I think I’ve prepared well. I came out here a week early and feel like I’ve been doing all the right things with my body and my tennis. Hopefully, I can bring out some of my best tennis this week.”

Jack said he has not been in Dubai because it is a bit far from his country, but he has been a fan of the tournament from a young age.

“I haven’t been here [Dubai] as a fan — it was probably a bit far from the UK when I was younger — but I always watched this tournament growing up,” he added.

“When I look at the player boards, so many of the idols I watched and grew up following all played here and did well. It’s nice to now be part of the history of this event.”