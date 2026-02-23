Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights, ZIM vs WI Match 44

Zimbabwe and West Indies face off in the 44th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 23, 2026. — Geo Super

MUMBAI: The 44th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between former champions West Indies and Zimbabwe was played here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Zimbabwe and West Indies have come face-to-face just four times in T20Is. The Caribbean side lead the head-to-head record with three victories.

Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikander Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk, c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie.