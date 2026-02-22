'This is hammering': Cricket fraternity reacts after South Africa crush India

South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates dismissing India's Tilak Varma with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026. — Reuters

AHMEDABAD: The previous edition's runners-up, South Africa, inflicted a gruelling 76-run defeat on defending champions India in the third Super Eights match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, drawing mixed reactions from fans and former cricketers from across the world.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram's decision to bat first paid dividends as the Proteas piled up a formidable total of 187/7 in their 20 overs, courtesy of experienced David Miller's gutsy half-century.

Miller top-scored for South Africa with a blazing 63 off 35 deliveries, studded with seven fours and three sixes.

He also shared a 97-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Dewald Brevis, who contributed with a 29-ball 45, while Tristan Stubbs gave a late push to the total with an unbeaten 44-run cameo, coming off just 24 balls.

In response, India's batting unit crumbled against a disciplined South African bowling attack and folded for a meagre 111 in 18.5 overs, resulting in their first defeat for the Men in Blue in the ongoing 20-team tournament and ending their 13-match unbeaten streak in T20 World Cups since their gruelling 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the semi-final of the 2022 edition.

India's historic defeat moved fans and former cricketers alike, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their views.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan praised South Africa for their prowess in all three departments and termed the outcome of the recently concluded fixture as a "hammering" for the holders.

"Wow... this is a hammering for India… Brilliant from SA with Bat, Ball and in the field," Vaughan wrote on the microblogging website.

South Africa's cricketing legends – Graeme Smith and Herschelle Gibbs – alongside experienced spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, also wrote appreciation posts for their national men's team following their historic victory.

"Big win, some big batting performances under pressure and bowlers and captain on top of their game," Smith wrote.

Shamsi echoed Smith's remarks of "still a long way to go" for the Proteas but urged that the victory would serve as a major confidence booster for the team, which fell just seven runs short of clinching the coveted title in the previous edition.

"Wow what a win... still a long long way to go in the tournament but this will be a huge confidence booster for our boys," Shamsi stated.

On the other hand, former Indian cricketers, including Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif and Sanjay Manjrekar, expressed their disappointment over the defending champions' crushing defeat at the hands of the Proteas and highlighted different areas of improvement.

"Really disappointing performance from Team India today. The batting struggles were exposed by South African bowlers, but honestly, this has been a recurring issue throughout the World Cup," Pathan wrote on X.

Kaif, who represented India in 13 Tests and 125 ODIs, asserted India have two "weak links" in their bowling attack, whom the opposition can take liberty against.

"South Africa today showed they have a high-class overall bowling attack, no bowler the opposition can go after. Can't say the same about India, they have at least two weak links. Two bowlers who batsmen can take liberties," Kaif stated.

India's defeat also put them on the receiving end of social media trolling, specifically for a now-deleted advertisement by the country's broadcasters, in which they called the South Africa team "chokers".

"This loss is a tight slap on that Star sports advertisement team," a cricket fan bearing the username, @harshithkb, wrote on X, adding, "nobody cares for your cringe ad, that too the kind of disgusting ad made on South Africa team. Stop shooting for any more ads and stop embarrassing us."

Another cricket fan expressed his hope for better advertisements from the broadcasters following India's recent loss.

"I hope we see some sensible Ads and promos from now onwards for India matches," a cricket fan, bearing the username @mufaddal_vohra, wrote on X.

It is pertinent to mention that the 76-run defeat also posed a major dent to India's semi-final hopes as the defending champions sank to the bottom of the table with a negative net run rate of 3.8.