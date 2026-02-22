T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan squad reaches Kandy for remaining Super Eights matches

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) and Fakhar Zaman pictured at a local hotel in Kandy on February 22, 2026. — PCB

KANDY: The Pakistan men's cricket team reached here on Sunday for their remaining two ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights matches against England and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

According to the details, the 2009 champions, who had their opening Super Eights match against New Zealand washed out due to persistent rain in Colombo on Saturday, embarked on a three-hour road journey from Colombo and arrived here on Sunday evening.

Upon arrival, the team will rest today and will hold a three-hour-long practice session here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday afternoon to acclimatise to the conditions, as they will be playing their first T20 World Cup 2026 match at the venue when they take on England on Tuesday.

Following the England clash, Pakistan will lock horns with co-hosts Sri Lanka at the same venue on February 28 and would hope to win both their remaining Super Eights fixture to qualify for the semi-final.

It is pertinent to mention that the top two teams from each group, following the conclusion of the Super Eights stage, will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on March 4 and 5, respectively.

Since Pakistan will play all of their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka as per the 'Fusion Formula', the first semi-final will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium here, subject to their qualification, otherwise it will be hosted by Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Similarly, the venue for the summit clash, scheduled to be played on March 8, is subject to Pakistan's qualification.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Khawaja Muhammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.