Batting star Babar Azam (L) and Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq (R). Photo: PCB

Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq has expressed confidence in skipper Babar Azam’s ability to successfully lead the side in limited-overs formats, Stats Perform News reported.

The head coach said that Azam’s consistently superb batting made him an ideal candidate for captaincy as he would be able to lead by example.

"The way I look at it is that as a top batsman he is best suited to lead the team by example and this would make it easier for him to also take strong decisions and for the team to follow him," said Misbah.

Misbah further said that the decision to appoint Azam as the new ODI captain was made after an assessment showed that the batting star successfully juggled T20 captaincy along with consistent batting.

READ: Grant Flower fears captaincy could obstruct Babar Azam's path to greatness

He said that Azam's new role was a blessing in disguise as it improved his own form.

"Making Babar captain of the T20 team last year was a test, really. We wanted to see how he will respond to the challenge and how it will affect his batting," he said.

"But all of us agreed that he handled the pressure well and, if anything, the responsibility of being captain only made him show more responsibility as a batsman," he added.

READ: Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif unimpressed with Babar Azam's 'scripted' talk

Babar Azam hasn't and won't wilt under captaincy pressure: Misbah-ul-Haq