Iftikhar Ahmed holds Haris Rauf responsible for India defeat in T20 World Cup 2022

Haris Rauf reacts during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 match against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed has held pacer Haris Rauf responsible for their defeat against arch-rivals India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, 2022.

During a recent podcast interview alongside Test cricketer Fawad Alam, Iftikhar reflected on Pakistan’s heartbreaking loss, expressing frustration over crucial moments in the match and how they affected his chances of winning the “Man of the Match” award.

"After every ball, I used to go from the boundary to Haris Rauf and kept telling him, 'Bowl a yorker,' but he has his own mind," Iftikhar said.

"Surely, I would have been the man of the match if we had won. Man of the match against India—it would have been special. But Kohli hit those incredible sixes and took the match away from us," he added.

In the high-voltage T20 World Cup clash, Pakistan posted 159/8 batting first.

Shan Masood led the innings with a resilient 52 off 42 deliveries, featuring five boundaries, while Iftikhar Ahmed scored a blazing 51 off 34 balls, including two fours and four massive sixes.

Despite these bright spots, early breakthroughs by Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya kept India in the game.

During India’s chase, Pakistan seemed in control until the 18th over. With 31 runs needed off the last 12 balls, Rauf bowled the second-last over, conceding three runs in the first four deliveries before being hit for two towering sixes by Virat Kohli.

This left 16 runs required off six deliveries, which India chased down on the final ball.

Kohli played a masterful innings of 82 off 53 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and four sixes, while Hardik Pandya contributed a crucial 40 runs to guide India to a thrilling victory.