England Lions beat Pakistan Shaheens in second unofficial T20I to clinch series

England Lions' James Coles (third from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their second unofficial T20I against Pakistan Shaheens at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 22, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

ABU DHABI: James Coles backed his unbeaten 48-run knock with a four-wicket haul and powered England Lions to a commanding 32-run victory over Pakistan Shaheens in the second unofficial T20I of the three-match series here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Shaheens captain Shamyl Hussain's decision to field first backfired as the Lions registered a formidable total of 183/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Coles's late blitz.

The Lions, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost right-handed opener Will Smeed (zero) on the first delivery.

Following the early stutter, captain Jordan Cox joined opener Ben McKinney in the middle and raised an important 61-run partnership for the second wicket.

Sufiyan Muqeem broke the anchoring partnership in the seventh over by dismissing the opener, who made a brisk 38 off 25 deliveries with the help of six fours.

Cox was then involved in brief partnerships with Asa Tribe (six) and Coles until eventually falling victim to Saad Masood in the 12th over, walking back after scoring a 30-ball 34, featuring four fours and a six.

Coles, on the other hand, batted until the end and ensured a strong finish for the Lions with an unbeaten 48 off just 30 deliveries, studded with four fours and two sixes.

He was supported by Dan Mousley and wicketkeeper batter Tom Moores, who made a 17-ball 19 and 16 not out, respectively.

For the Shaheens, Shahid Aziz and Masood bagged two wickets each, while Muqeem could claim one.

Set to chase a daunting 184-run target, Shaheens' batting unit could yield 151 before getting bowled out in 19.3 overs.

Left-handed opener Maaz Sadaqat remained the top-scorer for the Shaheens with a 25-ball 32 up the order, followed by all-rounder Saad, who made a quickfire 30 off 17 deliveries, while Hasan Nawaz, Saad Baig and captain Hussain, 20 each, and Shahid (15) were the others to amass double figures.

Coles spearheaded the Lions' bowling charge with economical bowling figures of 4/18 in his four overs, followed by Sonny Baker and Scott Currie with two each, while Mousley chipped in with one scalp.

The 32-run victory helped England Lions secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series against Pakistan Lions, with the third and last fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on Tuesday.