T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa win toss, elect to bat first against India

South Africa captain Aiden Markram (second from left) and India's Suryakumar Yadav (second from right) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

AHMEDABAD: South Africa have won the toss and opted for bat first against India in the third Super Eights match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Head-to-head

India and South Africa have come face-to-face 35 times in T20Is and the Men in Blue leads the head-to-head record with 21 victories, while the Proteas have 13.

In T20 World Cups, however, the two sides have clashed seven times, with India leading the head-to-head 5-2.

Their last meeting in the tournament came in the final of the 2024 edition, which the Men in Blue won by seven runs.

Matches: 35

India: 23

South Africa: 13

No Result: 1

Form Guide

India and South Africa enter the fixture with desired momentum in their favour as the defending champions have won each of their last five completed T20Is, while South Africa have just one defeat.

India: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

South Africa: W, W, W, W, L