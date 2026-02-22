India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights, IND vs SA Match 43

India and South Africa face off in the 43rd match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026. — Geo Super

AHMEDABAD: The 43rd match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between co-hosts India and South Africa will be played here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

India and South Africa have come face-to-face 35 times in T20Is, with the former leading the head-to-head record by registering 21 victories, compared to the Proteas's 13.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs.