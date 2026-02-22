Sandy Ryan claims WBC light-welterweight crown in hard-fought win

Sandy Ryan celebrates winning the WBC super lightweight world title after her fight against Karla Ramos Zamora on February 21, 2026. — Reuters

Briton Sandy Ryan became a two-weight world champion after a gritty points victory over Karla Ramos Zamora in Nottingham, capturing the vacant WBC light-welterweight title.

The 32-year-old, fighting on the undercard of the Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington rematch, faced a high-tempo contest against the awkward Mexican at the Motorpoint Arena.

Despite being below her best, Ryan’s cleaner counters proved decisive in a closely contested bout. Judges scored the fight 95-95, 97-93 and 97-93, giving the Derby fighter a majority decision.

“I knew Zamora was going to be tough, but my lord, she is tough,” Ryan said. “I think I broke my right hand in round three, and from there it became a bit more messy. I made it hard work for myself, but it’s because she’s tough as well.”

Zamora’s relentless body attacks and forward pressure made several rounds difficult to score, while Ryan relied on sharp counters and strategic movement.

The fight remained tight throughout, with both fighters exchanging blows at close range in the later rounds.

A former welterweight world champion, Ryan improves her record to nine wins, three defeats, and one draw, returning to the world stage after considering retirement following consecutive defeats to Mikaela Mayer.

With undisputed champion Katie Taylor yet to confirm her next fight, and unified welterweight champion Lauren Price a potential future opponent, Ryan’s victory positions her as a major contender in the division.

A crossover bout with former MMA champion Cris Cyborg, now 5-0 in boxing, has also been mooted, keeping fans eager for Ryan’s next move.