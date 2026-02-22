Ryan Garcia claims first major title, becomes WBC welterweight champion

An undated picture of American Ryan Garcia. — Instagram/ kingryan

American Ryan Garcia won his first major title after defeating Mario Barrios by unanimous decision that saw him become a new WBC welterweight champion.

On Saturday in Las Vegas, the 27-year-old American felled an American Barrios in the first 30 seconds of the first round. Garcia, with a record of having been a former interim lightweight champion, won by a margin of 119-108, 120-107 and 118-109.

Garcia completed his post-fight interview by calling out newly crowned WBO super-lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, present in the T-Mobile Arena.

Garcia was then informed that Stevenson had said he was on a whole different level, to which he responded: "You know who I want, he's right there," said Garcia. "Shakur Stevenson, let's go!"

Fellow American Stevenson, 28, smiled, nodded his head and clapped as Garcia added: "I want to be a great champion, I'm not scared.

"I fought Devin Haney. I'll fight you, Shakur Stevenson. I'll fight anybody."

You have to have some kind of punching power to get me off you, because it will be another style, and I am not going to hit him lightly.

In 2024, Garcia was suspended and fined a year after beating Haney because he failed a drug test, although the victory was overturned and the fight was declared a no-contest.

The victory was Garcia’s first since a shock defeat by Rolando Romero last year and the second boost his statistics to 25 wins and two losses.

In June 2024, Barrios became first an interim and then a full WBC champion and had already successfully defended his title two times by draw, holding on to his title with a majority draw against a 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao last summer.