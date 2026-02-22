T20 World Cup 2026: England outclass Sri Lanka in low-scoring Super Eights encounter

Liam Dawson (left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Kamindu Mendis during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 22, 2026. — AFP

KANDY: England outclassed Sri Lanka in a low-scoring Super Eights encounter by 51 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here on Sunday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 147, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 95 in 16.4 overs, courtesy of an exceptional bowling performance by England's attack.

The hosts got off to a poor start as Jofra Archer struck early for England, dismissing set batter Pathum Nissanka for nine off eight deliveries, featuring two fours.

In the fourth over, Sri Lanka felt the pressure as Will Jacks struck and dismissed two batters, with Kusal Mendis falling for a run-a-ball four, while Pavan Rathnayake lost his wicket for a first-ball duck, reeling the team to 20-3 in 3.4 overs.

Archer struck in his third over of the match and dismissed Sri Lanka's fourth batter, with Kamil Mishara becoming the next victim after scoring six off 11 deliveries, including one four.

Jacks was in top-notch form with the ball, dismissing Dunith Wellalage as Sri Lanka lost their fifth wicket after he scored a run-a-ball 10 with the help of two fours, reducing the team to 34-5 in 5.5 overs.

Kamindu Mendis and skipper Dasun Shanaka came to bat and started scoring runs to help the team's total go past the 50-run mark.

However, the partnership ended as Liam Dawson struck and dismissed Kamindu after he scored 13 off 11 deliveries, featuring one four and a six.

Sri Lanka were in all sorts of trouble as Jamie Overton struck and dismissed Dushan Hemantha cheaply for five off eight deliveries, reeling the team to 69-7 in 12 overs.

The Lankan hopes perished after losing their skipper Dasun Shanaka, who played a fighting knock of 30 off 24 deliveries with the help of one four and two sixes before being dismissed by Adil Rashid.

Dushmantha Chameera was the ninth batter dismissed by Liam Dawson for six, while Adil Rashid wrapped up Sri Lanka's innings by dismissing Dilshan Madushanka for a duck.

Batting first, England got off to a poor start, losing wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler early after he scored seven off 14 deliveries from Dunith Wellalage.

England felt early pressure, losing their second wicket before the powerplay when Jacob Bethell was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana for three off four deliveries, leaving the team at 32-2 in 5.1 overs.

Tom Banton was the next to go, run out by skipper Dasun Shanaka for six off seven deliveries, adding to England’s early struggles.

Phil Salt found form, piling on runs alongside skipper Harry Brook, helping push the total past the 50-run mark.

However, the Three Lions were four down when Brook became Wellalage’s second victim, dismissed for 14 off seven deliveries, including one four, leaving the team at 68-4 in 10 overs.

Salt continued scoring from one end while Sam Curran joined him, adding runs in partnership, with Salt reaching his eighth T20I fifty.

The stand ended when Curran was dismissed for 11 off 11 deliveries, including one six, by Dushmantha Chameera.

Wickets fell in quick succession for England, as they were six down at 106 when Wellalage removed set batter Phil Salt, who played an exceptional innings of 62 off 40 deliveries, including six fours and two sixes.

Theekshana struck again to dismiss Liam Dawson for six off 11 deliveries, leaving England at 124-7 in 17.1 overs.

Will Jacks came to the crease and began adding crucial runs, but his innings ended when Dilshan Madushanka dismissed him for 21 off 14 balls, including four boundaries. In the same over, Madushanka struck again, dismissing Jofra Archer for a first-ball duck.

England concluded their innings with Rashid unbeaten on run-a-ball one, while Jamie Overton contributed 10 runs, including one six.

Dunith Wellalage was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, finishing with figures of 3/26 in four overs. Dilshan Madushanka and Maheesh Theekshana took two wickets each, while Dushmantha Chameera claimed one.