Zainab Abbas reveals challenges faced as female sports presenter

Female sports journalist Zainab Abbas. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan's top sports presenter Zainab Abbas has revealed the difficulties of being associated to a generally male-dominated field.

While speaking on Clean Bowled Podcast by Women’s Cric Zone, the 32-year-old admitted to be at the receiving end of gender discrimination from other male cricketers, who at one point had refused to share screen with her.

"In Pakistan, being a woman in sports is a challenge. There were certain cricketers who were not comfortable working with me because I am a woman," she said.

"Some of the more religious types were not comfortable sharing the screen with me, initially."

However, she eventually enjoyed the fruits of her labour and was even made a member of the International Cricket Council's broadcast media team for the 2019 World Cup.

"They are now comfortable because I’ve worked long enough in the industry where people feel a certain level of comfort, and people know that I will be doing my job well," she said.

Meanwhile, when asked who she would pay to watch, the presenter named limited-overs skipper Babar Azam.

"I'd choose Babar Azam because he’s absolutely incredible at the moment," she said.

