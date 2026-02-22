Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal players to handle pressure or leave

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League on February 18, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta warns players who can not handle the pressure to leave, as the Gunners chase a 22-year Premier League title amid recent stumbles.

The Gunners lead the league by two points in their attempt to secure their first title since the Invincibles of Arsene Wenger did in 2003-04.

However, they record only two victories out of the past seven games in the Premier League, and City has extended the lead of five points to two points over Arsenal by the time they visit Tottenham in the 16th position on Sunday.

They have received a backlash after wasting a 2-0 lead on Wednesday against bottom-side Wolves by allowing a 94th-minute equaliser. It also brought about claims of Arsenal being bottlers, which Arteta claims is not part of his vocabulary.

His side has become second place in the past three campaigns twice to City and once to Liverpool last season.

Ahead of the North London derby, when asked how to stop the external noise overwhelming his side, Arteta said: "You ask them the question: do you want to be part of the noise? Or not?

"If not, go and do something else, be part of a different club.

"And everybody has been demanding for 10 years, 15 years that we need to go back there [fighting for the title] and now we are there. And now what? You don't want noise?

"Noise is part of it and the bullets are part of that and we try to deal with it in the right way and achieve what we are looking for."