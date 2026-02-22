India triumphs over Bangladesh to win ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars

Indian players celebrate during the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final against Bangladesh at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on February 22, 2026. — ACC

BANGKOK: India defeated Bangladesh by 46 runs in the final to clinch the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars title at the Terdthai Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Chasing 135, Bangladesh were restricted to 88 in 19.1 overs, thanks to an exceptional bowling performance by the Indian attack.

Shamima Sultana top-scored for her side with 20 off 15 balls, including three fours, while skipper Fahima Khatun added 14 off 11 deliveries, featuring one four. The rest of the batters struggled to make significant contributions.

Prema Rawat starred with the ball for India, taking three wickets for 12 runs in her four overs.

Sonia Mendhiya and Tanuja Kanwar claimed two wickets each, while Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, and Radha Yadav chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Batting first, India got off to a steady start with openers Nandini Kashyap and Dinesh Vrinda putting together a solid partnership.

Vrinda was dismissed for 19 off 17 balls, bowled by Fatema Jahan, leaving India at 30-1 in 5.1 overs.

Kashyap followed soon after, run out by Shamima Sultana for eight off 15 balls, while Minnu Mani fell for a first-ball duck to Farjana Easmin.

Anushka Sharma contributed eight off 12 deliveries before being dismissed by Fahima Khatun.

Tejal Hasabnis and captain Radha Yadav then steadied the innings, adding a crucial 69-run partnership to push India past the 100-run mark.

Yadav was eventually dismissed for 36 off 30 balls, hitting three fours and one six. Hasabnis played a composed innings, finishing unbeaten on 51 off 34 balls, including three fours and two sixes, guiding India to a competitive total.

Fahima Khatun took 4/25 in four overs for Bangladesh, supported by one wicket each from Fatema Jahan and Farjana Easmin.