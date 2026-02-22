Pep Guardiola hails ‘massive’ win as Manchester City edge Newcastle United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the match against Newcastle United in Premier League on February 21, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Newcastle as 'massive', after Manchester City cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to two points.

Nico O'Reilly struck twice at the Etihad Stadium, either side of a deflected Lewis Hall equaliser, securing a nervy yet crucial win for City.

Guardiola praised Newcastle as ‘an incredible team’ and warned of the intensity still to come.

“That game today is what we are going to face in the next 11. Every game will be like that, a battle,” he said.

Guardiola urged his squad to focus on the next fixture at Leeds United without being distracted by the title race.

“I know how difficult it will be. Just win the next game, keep going, never give up. Ten games is a lot in the Premier League. Many things are going to happen,” he added.

The Spaniard also highlighted the role of the fans in lifting the team.

“The vibe and the connection with our fans today was the best of the season. We have five home games left in the Premier League and we need that vibe.”

O'Reilly, who celebrated his brace, reflected on the victory: “The win was the most important thing. Try to close the gap as well as apply as much pressure as possible, but I’m also very happy with the two goals. It’s a lot of games to go, we just need to take each game as it comes.”

City now turn their attention to Leeds, aiming to maintain pressure on the league leaders in the closing stages of the season.