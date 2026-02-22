Alphonso Davies injured in Bayern Munich win over Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies in action with RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande on February 11, 2026. — Reuters

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies sustained a muscle injury during the 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday here at the Allianz Arena, the German team said on Sunday.

In the 50th minute, Davies, who just made a comeback after a very long-term knee injury, was substituted with Hiroki Ito after the Canadian collapsed and needed medical care.

In a statement, FC Bayern announced that Davies will be out of action in the meantime due to a torn hamstring muscle during their 32nd victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.

"Alphonso Davies suffered a torn muscle fibre in his right hamstring in the 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. This was confirmed by ... FC Bayern’s medical unit," the side said in a statement.

"The defender will be sidelined for the time being."

Although the duration of Davies' absence was not confirmed, manager Vincent Kompany said he hoped he would return in two to four weeks.

"It doesn't look so bad," Kompany said after the match.

Kompany added that the injury does not appear serious and estimated it could sideline the player for a few weeks.

"I don't know if it will be two or four weeks," he told reporters. "My gut feeling is that it won't take that long."

It is pertinent to mention that Davies missed the first 3-4 months of the season after sustaining an injury at the end of last season.

Bayern lead the Bundesliga table with 60 points in 23 games and will play the second-placed Borussia Dortmund next Saturday.