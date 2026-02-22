ICC confirms Doha as venue to host board, committee meetings

Newly appointed ICC Chairman Jay Shah along with Cricket Board members of various teams. - ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that Doha, Qatar, will host the next round of ICC Board and Committee meetings from March 25 to 27, 2026.

The meetings will bring together ICC Board Directors, Chief Executives, Committee Members and senior leadership as part of the governing body’s ongoing calendar.

The three-day gathering will provide an important platform to deliberate on key matters concerning the present and future of international cricket.

The decision to stage the meetings in Doha highlights the ICC’s growing engagement with cricket in Qatar and the country’s broader sporting landscape.

The ICC’s collaboration with the Qatar Cricket Association and the Qatar Olympic Committee has significantly contributed to the development of the sport in the region.

Since 2020, cricket participation in Qatar has increased by an impressive 447 percent, largely driven by initiatives aimed at introducing the game to new and younger audiences.

A major factor behind this growth has been cricket’s inclusion in the Qatar Olympic Committee’s School Olympic Programme, which has helped integrate the sport into schools across the country.

Additionally, the recent launch of the ICC’s Criiio Cricket Festivals has further expanded the game’s reach. In the previous edition, 287 school teams participated, with nearly 90 percent of players experiencing cricket for the first time.

The ICC views this sustained progress as a strong example of how strategic partnerships and grassroots investment can accelerate the growth of cricket in emerging markets, while aligning with the sport’s expanding global footprint.

Hosting the ICC Board and Committee meetings in Doha underlines Qatar’s increasing presence within the international cricket community and offers an opportunity to further strengthen cooperation between the ICC, the Qatar Cricket Association and key national sporting stakeholders.

Further details regarding the meetings will be announced in due course.