Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against England in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (left) and England's Harry Brook (centre) at the toss ahead of their Super Eights match in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 22, 2026. — ICC

KANDY: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in their Super Eights clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

Head-to-head

Historically, Sri Lanka and England have faced each other 17 times in the T20I format, with the Three Lions leading the head-to-head record with 13 wins, while the Lankan Lions have secured four victories.

In T20 World Cup history, the two teams have met six times. England hold a clear advantage with five wins, compared to Sri Lanka’s lone victory.

Matches played: 17

England won: 13

Sri Lanka won: 4

Form Guide

England returned strongly and will look to continue their winning momentum after suffering a defeat against West Indies in the group stage before beating Nepal, Scotland and Italy.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will aim to regain confidence after winning three straight group-stage matches against Ireland, Oman and Australia before losing their final match to Zimbabwe.

England: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: L, W, W, W, L