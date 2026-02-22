Glenn McGrath, Mark Waugh slam Australia after early T20 World Cup exit

The collage of photos shows former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath (left) and batter Mark Waugh. — AFP

Former Australian greats Glenn McGrath and Mark Waugh have led a fierce backlash against Australia’s disappointing campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, as coach Andrew McDonald insisted his squad was “good enough” despite a calamitous group-stage exit.

Australia, champions in 2021, entered the tournament in India and Sri Lanka among the title contenders.

However, the former white-ball powerhouse crashed out in the opening phase for the first time since 2009, prompting widespread criticism from former players and the media.

McDonald remained defiant, backing the squad he selected, but the results have intensified calls for a rebuild ahead of the 2028 edition, which Australia will co-host with New Zealand.

The warning signs were evident even before the tournament began. Australia were comprehensively beaten by Pakistan in a three-match warm-up series, losing by 22, 90 and 111 runs — the latter two defeats marking their heaviest T20I losses in terms of runs.

At the time, captain Mitchell Marsh played down concerns, saying there was “absolutely no stress” within the camp. That confidence quickly faded as defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka sealed their early elimination.

McGrath had voiced concerns from the outset, particularly over the absence of frontline fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, suggesting their omission exposed a vulnerable side.

“We said at the start of this World Cup that we were concerned about Australia,” pace great Glenn McGrath told reporters, pointing to the absence of fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc as exposing a soft underbelly.

“All of a sudden, the aura of that Australian team is no longer there when other teams play it … unfortunately, not surprising.”

Australia’s selection panel — comprising George Bailey, McDonald and Tony Dodemaide — has faced particular scrutiny, especially for persisting with out-of-form all-rounders Cameron Green and Cooper Connolly.

Critics also questioned the decision not to play Steve Smith, as well as the omission of in-form batter Matt Renshaw for the must-win clash against Sri Lanka.

Mark Waugh launched a scathing assessment of the team’s recent selection decisions, questioning the rationale behind persisting with players who have struggled for form in recent outings.

“Look at the selections, look at (Glenn) Maxwell, Connolly, Green and (Josh) Inglis, these guys are all out of form,” lamented Mark Waugh, himself a former selector.

“The selectors have their plans in place, but you’ve got to be smart enough to see which players are in form and which players are out of form.

“And you’ve got to play the percentages a lot better than what our selectors have played.”

McDonald dismissed the external criticism, suggesting outsiders were unaware of the internal considerations behind selection decisions.

“The build into this tournament and the style of cricket, the balance of our batting unit and the balance of our bowling attack, we felt really confident coming into this tournament,” McDonald added.

“I think the decisions that we made and the squad that we picked, we’ve got a room full of players that are incredibly disappointed knowing that they were good enough to progress, and we’ve just got to own the fact that we haven’t.”

A comprehensive review is expected once the team returns home, particularly with the 2028 T20 World Cup in mind. Only three members of the current squad — Green, Connolly and fast bowler Xavier Bartlett — will be under 30 by then.

The futures of several senior players, including Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Hazlewood and Cummins, remain uncertain as Australia balance a demanding Test schedule and preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

McDonald acknowledged that Australia’s limited T20 programme over the next 12 months could hamper immediate rebuilding efforts.

“In the next 12 months, we’ll have a lack of T20 cricket, as is the way of the schedule,” he said. “We go to Bangladesh, and we’ve got a series against England.”

“They won’t really ramp up until pretty much that World Cup year, which is similar to what happened in this cycle.

“That’s probably not enough to start to build out what your direction is. I think that’ll come a little bit closer.”