Sean Strickland secures third-round TKO victory over Anthony Hernandez at UFC Fight Night

Sean Strickland, a former UFC middleweight champion, bounced back to winning with a third-round TKO against American Anthony Hernandez on the premiere of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Houston.

Having opened with a tentative and manoeuvring first round, both men seemed satisfied to box and counterbox at a respectable distance. But Strickland started to press forward halfway through the fight, walking briskly forward when Hernandez began to retreat.

Strickland struck a decisive blow at 2:23 of the third round when he hit Hernandez with a sharp knee to the body and followed up with a wave of punches, which forced the referee to intervene and stop the fight.

It was his first win since June 2024, which raised Strickland’s professional record to 30–7 (17–7 in the UFC).

For Hernandez, known as ‘Fluffy,’ the loss ended his eight-fight winning streak and marked his first defeat since May 2020.

Strickland, who had bitterly exchanged words with Hernandez in the lead-up, was generous in victory, commending Hernandez’s character and saying ‘he was the definition of a man’.

Hernandez was also composed in his post-fight remarks, stating that he thought the fight was 1–1 going into the last round and that it was time to get back to work.

In the co-main event, Serbian fighter Uros Medic needed only 79 seconds to knock out Geoff Neal with a tremendous left hook.

In other fights, Melquizael Costa of Brazil delivered a spectacular spinning back-kick knockout over Dan Ige, while Serghei Spivac defeated Ante Delija.

Another impressive stoppage victory went to rising prospect Jacobe Smith, who remains undefeated.